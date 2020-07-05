Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 710 ($8.74), 28,241 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 17,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($8.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Alpha FX Group from GBX 945 ($11.63) to GBX 935 ($11.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 748.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 967.47. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

