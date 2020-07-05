Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Trading Down 2.8%

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.08), approximately 1,044,816 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 566,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.10 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.24.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

