HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.43, approximately 157 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

