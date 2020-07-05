RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.95, 29,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 28,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

