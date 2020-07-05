Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Shares Down 1%

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($19.20) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.20), approximately 39,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 80,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,576 ($19.39).

The stock has a market cap of $903.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.82.

About Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

