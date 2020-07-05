Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.10 and last traded at C$26.56, approximately 815 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 246.07, a current ratio of 246.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.13.

Canadian General Inv Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

