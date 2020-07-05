Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG)’s stock price was down 23.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), approximately 540,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25.

Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospex Oil and Gas PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

