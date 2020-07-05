AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

AMERN HOMES 4 R/6.35% RED PFD SH S (NYSE:AMH.PE)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.45, 4,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 47,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

