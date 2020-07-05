Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($5.93) and last traded at GBX 477 ($5.87), 229,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.75).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.59. The company has a market capitalization of $798.60 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

