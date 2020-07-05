Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Trading 30.7% Higher

Wellness Center USA Inc (OTCMKTS:WCUI) shares were up 30.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 61,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 15,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI)

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Devices; and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

