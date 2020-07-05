Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Shares Down 2.9%

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 118,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 171,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $35.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

