Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 95,828 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 359% from the average session volume of 20,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.