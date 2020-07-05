$188.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $188.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.21 million and the highest is $210.97 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $254.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $903.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.82 million to $919.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.