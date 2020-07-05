Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce $50.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 billion and the highest is $54.02 billion. Apple posted sales of $53.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $262.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.62 billion to $266.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $299.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $286.80 billion to $323.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

