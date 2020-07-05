FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

FMC opened at $101.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in FMC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.