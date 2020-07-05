Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $33.50 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 476,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

