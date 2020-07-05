Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after acquiring an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

