Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce sales of $516.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.94 million to $524.53 million. Primerica reported sales of $504.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

