Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to report $9.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $10.03 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $42.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.28 billion to $43.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.43 billion to $45.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $51.62 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

