Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $140.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.90 million and the lowest is $138.52 million. Banner posted sales of $137.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $578.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $565.98 million to $591.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $561.47 million, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.