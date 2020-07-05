Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 27.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

