ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $465.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is riding on robust adoption of its workflows by companies undergoing digital transformation. Further, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. The company is well poised to benefit from growing adoption of its wide range of application-based products across industries. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings also hold promise. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to ‘cloudify’ their infrastructure, the company is well poised to gain adoption. Moreover, it continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. The company’s expanding global presence and strategic buyouts are expected to drive growth. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product development are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.74.

NYSE:NOW opened at $414.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $424.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,522 shares of company stock valued at $121,517,395 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

