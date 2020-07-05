Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

FMCC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.19 on Friday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

