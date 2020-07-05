South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered South Plains Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,021 shares in the company, valued at $32,875,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the period. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

