Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

