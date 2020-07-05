CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s five-year 2020-2024 business plan Transform 2 Win strategic plan bodes well. Per the plan, the firm is aimed at operational efficiency through targeted restructuring efforts in order to boost profits and streamline business. It is developing several products and technologies to remain on par with the latest technological advancements and emission-control procedures. Its strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are likely to boost its prospects. However, headwinds surrounding all its segments are likely to affect the firm in 2020. It recently withdrew its 2020 outlook amid coronavirus uncertainty. Rising capital expenditure to develop advanced products and technologies might mar its near-term margins. High leverage of more than 80% is also a cause of worry. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

CNHI stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.