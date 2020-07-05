Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHI. HSBC lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:SHI opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 84.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

