Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed in the year-to-date period. Estimates for 2020 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. The company's first-quarter 2020 adjusted gross profit and operating margins suffered from larger-than-expected losses from Corrosion Protection due to COVID-19-related project delays, mainly in the Coatings Services business. Coronavirus-related economic disruptions are likely to hurt Aegion’s near-term results. Although the company expects commercialization of new technology offerings within Infrastructure Solutions and Middle East project funnel within Corrosion Protection to drive growth, we wait for better visibility.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aegion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AEGN opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Aegion has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $287.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 948,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

