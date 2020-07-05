Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property and casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. The insurer boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth. It also has various reinsurance contracts to limit its exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital via dividend hikes. However, high costs tend to put pressure on margin expansion. Elevated debt levels have also induced financial risks.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 0.60. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $600,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,105.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

