Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.60 and a beta of -0.13. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $63.23.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827,153 shares in the company, valued at $189,948,470.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 211.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

