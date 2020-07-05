Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.19. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

