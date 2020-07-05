Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts and strong growth of its applications driven by regulations and technology implementation. The Capa caprolactone acquisition is expected to contribute to Ingevity's earnings in 2020. The company is also gaining from the country-wide implementation of China’s new gasoline emission standard. However, softer industrial demand is hurting its Performance Chemicals unit. Planned outages are also likely to hurt the company's margins. The company is also exposed to inflationary cost pressures. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. The company's high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $111.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ingevity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ingevity by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth about $41,450,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

