SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

SBOW opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

