Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 149,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.