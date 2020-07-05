Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SALM. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salem Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Salem Media Group worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

