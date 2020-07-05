Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBSI. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

SBSI stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $874.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 104.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.