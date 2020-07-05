Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

