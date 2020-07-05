Markel (NYSE:MKL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $969.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel Corporation strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Shares of Markel have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, escalating expenses continue to put strain on Markel’s margin. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss is likely to affect the earnings and induce underwriting volatility.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,054.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $905.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.65. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $916.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

