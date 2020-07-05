Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences saw revenue growth in its Service and Other segment and continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system in the last reported quarter. Massive gross margin expansion was also noted in the quarter. Additionally, the company received termination fee from Illumina, which got reflected on the results. The recent partnership with LabCorp to study COVID-19 buoys optimism. Pacific Biosciences’ flagship platform — the Sequel system — has been fortifying the company’s footprint worldwide. Pacific Biosciences ended the first quarter on a mixed note, with earnings beating but revenues lagging estimates. On the flip side, the company saw a decline in Product revenues. Escalation of operating expenses is another concern. Pacific Biosciences has underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PACB. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

PACB stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $577.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 131.21% and a negative net margin of 58.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 6,953,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,796,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $16,665,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 5,443,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 724,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

