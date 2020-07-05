UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 37% Higher

Shares of UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) traded up 37% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 122,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 352% from the average session volume of 27,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

