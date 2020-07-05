UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 37% Higher

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) traded up 37% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, 122,033 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 352% from the average session volume of 27,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGE International Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UGE International Trading 37% Higher
UGE International Trading 37% Higher
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. Boosted by Analyst
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts
DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp
DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp
Northcoast Research Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Northcoast Research Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report