Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QCR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.