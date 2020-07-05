FY2020 EPS Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.33). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LivePerson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,149 shares of company stock worth $3,094,372 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

