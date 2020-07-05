Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million.

PGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $333.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

