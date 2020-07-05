DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HFWA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $682.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel acquired 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.