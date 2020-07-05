Northcoast Research Comments on Cognex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

CGNX opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.79. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.