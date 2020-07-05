Piper Sandler Comments on TriCo Bancshares’ FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 144,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.