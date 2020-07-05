Piper Sandler Comments on Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 348,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.