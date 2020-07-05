Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Raised by Analyst

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

INBK opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,861,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

