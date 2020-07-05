Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2020

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after buying an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,999,000 after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

