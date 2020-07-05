Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $707.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.50. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

